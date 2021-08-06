Vols’ Tyler Johnson wins Tennessee Amateur Championship

The 2021 Tennessee Amateur Championship took place Aug. 3-6 at Council Fire Golf Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

University of Tennessee redshirt senior Tyler Johnson won the 2021 Tennessee Amateur Championship.

Johnson finished -27 for the tournament.

He is from Farragut High School in Farragut, Tennessee. Johnson transferred to Tennessee from Middle Tennessee State.

During his collegiate career, Johnson has competed in 31 tournaments. His average score is 72.8 with a low round of 67.

Johnson has placed in the top-25 16 times, including eight top-10 finishes during his collegiate career.

The Vols will begin its 2021-22 season Sept. 20 in the Scenic City Intercollegiate at the Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee.