Vols up two spots in USA TODAY NCAA re-rank poll ahead of Kentucky game

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will play at Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

Following the Vols’ open date in Week 9, Tennessee is ranked No. 45 in the weekly USA TODAY re-rank poll.

The entire poll can be viewed here.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)

Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)

Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)

Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)

Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)

Oct. 16 Ole Miss (L, 31-26)

Oct. 23 at Alabama (L, 52-24)

Nov. 6 at Kentucky

Nov. 13 Georgia

Nov. 20 South Alabama

Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

