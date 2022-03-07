Vols are up two spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Tennessee (23-7) has concluded regular season play.
The Vols have a double BYE in the Southeastern Conference Tournament taking place in Tampa, Florida.
Ahead of SEC Tournament play, the latest Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports was released Monday.
The Vols are ranked No. 11.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
790 (27)
–
2
Arizona
28-3
744 (2)
+1
3
Baylor
26-5
706 (2)
+1
4
Auburn
27-4
704 (1)
+1
5
Kentucky
25-6
676
+1
6
Kansas
25-6
606
+1
7
Duke
26-5
603
-5
8
Villanova
23-7
548
+3
9
Purdue
25-6
521
–
10
Providence
24-4
512
-2
11
Tennessee
23-7
476
+2
12
Wisconsin
24-6
460
-2
13
UCLA
23-6
376
+5
14
Texas Tech
23-8
361
-2
15
Illinois
22-8
359
+2
16
Arkansas
24-7
341
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
24-6
256
+3
18
Houston
26-5
255
-4
19
Murray State
30-2
223
+3
20
Connecticut
22-8
216
-1
21
USC
25-6
204
-5
22
Texas
21-10
124
-1
23
Iowa
22-9
94
+2
24
Colorado State
24-4
58
+3
25
Ohio State
19-10
36
-2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St
Others Receiving Votes
Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan State 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1