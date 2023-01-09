Vols top-five in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball poll released Monday.

The Vols will host Vanderbilt Tuesday (9 p.m. EST, SEC Network) and Kentucky on Saturday (noon EST, ESPN).

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Trend

1

Houston

16-1

774 (14)

+1

2

Kansas

14-1

767 (12)

+1

3

Purdue

15-1

734 (6)

-2

4

Alabama

13-2

676

+3

5

Tennessee

13-2

655

+4

6

UCLA

14-2

603

+2

7

Connecticut

15-2

601

-2

8

Gonzaga

14-3

569

+2

9

Arizona

14-2

535

-5

10

Texas

13-2

462

-4

11

Xavier

13-3

428

+7

12

Virginia

11-3

395

-1

13

Kansas State

14-1

370

+15

14

Iowa State

12-2

332

+11

15

Miami (FL)

13-2

329

-3

16

Arkansas

12-3

290

-3

17

TCU

13-2

269

18

Wisconsin

11-3

240

-3

19

Providence

14-3

206

+11

20

Missouri

13-2

193

+1

21

Duke

12-4

165

-7

22

Auburn

12-3

159

-2

23

Marquette

13-4

123

+11

24

Charleston

16-1

77

+8

25

San Diego State

12-3

72

+8

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Baylor; No. 19 Indiana; No. 22 New Mexico; No. 23 Ohio St.; No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Kentucky.

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan St. 38; Ohio St. 32; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; Louisiana State 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise St. 1.

