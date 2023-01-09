Vols top-five in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball poll released Monday.
The Vols will host Vanderbilt Tuesday (9 p.m. EST, SEC Network) and Kentucky on Saturday (noon EST, ESPN).
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports men’s basketball poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Trend
1
Houston
16-1
774 (14)
+1
2
Kansas
14-1
767 (12)
+1
3
Purdue
15-1
734 (6)
-2
4
13-2
676
+3
5
Tennessee
13-2
655
+4
6
UCLA
14-2
603
+2
7
Connecticut
15-2
601
-2
8
Gonzaga
14-3
569
+2
9
Arizona
14-2
535
-5
10
13-2
462
-4
11
Xavier
13-3
428
+7
12
Virginia
11-3
395
-1
13
Kansas State
14-1
370
+15
14
Iowa State
12-2
332
+11
15
Miami (FL)
13-2
329
-3
16
12-3
290
-3
17
TCU
13-2
269
–
18
11-3
240
-3
19
Providence
14-3
206
+11
20
Missouri
13-2
193
+1
21
Duke
12-4
165
-7
22
12-3
159
-2
23
Marquette
13-4
123
+11
24
Charleston
16-1
77
+8
25
San Diego State
12-3
72
+8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Baylor; No. 19 Indiana; No. 22 New Mexico; No. 23 Ohio St.; No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Kentucky.
Others Receiving Votes
Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan St. 38; Ohio St. 32; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; Louisiana State 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise St. 1.