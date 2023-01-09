Vols top-five in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

HawgBeat

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs have to be extremely excited when looking at the pitchers they are bringing back from last season's College World Series team. Van Horn and Hobbs didn't settle with what they had, though, as they went out and got a strong crop of transfer arms and some raw freshmen that have plenty of potential. The Hogs are in line to have one of the better pitching staffs in all of college baseball this year.