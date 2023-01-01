Vols are top-five for FPI after Orange Bowl win

No. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated No. 7 Clemson (11-3, 8-0 ACC), 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The 2022 campaign is the Vols’ first 11-win season since 2001.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Tennessee’s win versus Clemson in the Orange Bowl and New Year’s Eve bowl games, ESPN updated its Football Power Index rankings. ESPN’s top-10 FPI rankings are listed below.

Georgia

Record: 14-0

FPI: 28.2

Alabama

Record: 11-2

FPI: 26.8

Ohio State

Record: 11-1

FPI: 25.5

Michigan

Record: 13-1

FPI: 23.9

Tennessee

Record: 11-2

FPI: 22.2

Utah

Record: 10-3

FPI: 19.9

Texas

Record: 8-5

FPI: 19.5

Penn State

Record: 10-2

FPI: 18.9

Clemson

Record: 11-3

FPI: 17.5

TCU

Record: 13-1

FPI: 16.8

