Vols are top-five for FPI after Orange Bowl win
No. 6 Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated No. 7 Clemson (11-3, 8-0 ACC), 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
The 2022 campaign is the Vols’ first 11-win season since 2001.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
PHOTOS: Nico Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee for Orange Bowl practices
Following Tennessee’s win versus Clemson in the Orange Bowl and New Year’s Eve bowl games, ESPN updated its Football Power Index rankings. ESPN’s top-10 FPI rankings are listed below.
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Record: 14-0
FPI: 28.2
For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Record: 11-2
FPI: 26.8
For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-1
FPI: 25.5
For more on Ohio State visit Buckeyes Wire
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-1
FPI: 23.9
For more on Michigan visit Wolverines Wire
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Record: 11-2
FPI: 22.2
Utah
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Record: 10-3
FPI: 19.9
Texas
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-5
FPI: 19.5
For more on Texas visit Longhorns Wire
Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 10-2
FPI: 18.9
For more on Penn State visit Nittany Lions Wire
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 11-3
FPI: 17.5
For more on Clemson visit Clemson Wire
TCU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 13-1
FPI: 16.8