Vols make top eight for No. 2 North Carolina linebacker

Four-star linebacker James Nesta announced his top eight schools on Monday.

Tennessee, USC, Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and Duke are Nesta’s top eight.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound linebacker is from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina.

Nesta is the No. 354 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 37 linebacker nationally and No. 12 player in North Carolina, according to the On3 sports industry rankings.

Nesta ranks as the No. 2 linebacker in North Carolina, according to On3.

He finished his junior season with 41 total tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and nine sacks. Nesta earned All-Conference honors and was an All-State honorable mention.

Nesta also plays baseball and ranks as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in North Carolina. Tennessee extended an offer to Nesta on Feb. 14.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire