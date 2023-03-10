Vols make top-eight for 4-star running back Taevion Swint

Four-star running back Taevion Swint announced his top-10 schools on Thursday.

Tennessee, Texas, Florida State, Rutgers, Florida, UCF, Miami and Michigan are Swint’s top-eight schools.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back is from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida.

Swint is the No. 49 overall recruit in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 7 running back and No. 7 player in the state of Florida, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned first-team All-State honors and was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Osceola News Gazette. Swint finished his sophomore season with 1,666 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns and averaged 7.6 yards per carry for the year.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire