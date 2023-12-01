Vols are top eight for 2025 wide receiver from Ohio

Tennessee football offered a scholarship to 2025 wide receiver prospect Jaimier Scott on Thursday.

“After talking to Willie Martinez, I am blessed to earn an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Scott announced.

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound prospect is from Mt. Healthy High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Scott announced his top eight schools in his recruitment on Friday. Tennessee joins Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Penn State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Louisville as Scott’s top eight schools.

The Vols have four commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Cornerback Shamar Arnoux, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker and cornerback Tyler Redmond.

