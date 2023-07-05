Vols make top 12 for No. 1 2025 in-state defensive lineman
Four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley announced his top 12 schools on Tuesday.
Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M are Utley’s top 12 schools.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman is from Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee.
Utley is the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 18 defensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 7 player in Tennessee, according to On3 industry rankings.
Utley finished his sophomore season with 25 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups in nine games.
Tennessee is the early favorite in Utley’s recruitment, according to On3s Recruiting Prediction Machine.
RECRUITMENT STILL 110% OPEN ‼️ @CoachMikeElston @CoachBoUT @SpenceChaos @TravionScott @coachg76 @Coach_MannyDiaz @Coach_LBJ_ @CoachE_TAMU @CoachToddBates @CoachJsalavea @warriordad4 @DLCoachGarrett pic.twitter.com/eauuuTqx8r
— Ethan Utley (@EthanUtley1) July 4, 2023
An offer for Vols fans
For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.
More Recruiting!
Tennessee makes top six for No. 3 2025 Georgia running back
Vols' target announces commitment time on Independence Day
No. 1 New Jersey linebacker includes Vols in top eight
No. 1 Ohio offensive lineman sets commitment date, includes Vols in final two
Updated look at Tennessee's 2024 football recruiting class entering July