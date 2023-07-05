Vols make top 12 for No. 1 2025 in-state defensive lineman

Four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley announced his top 12 schools on Tuesday.

Tennessee, Michigan, North Carolina, Miami, Florida, Oklahoma, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M are Utley’s top 12 schools.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman is from Ensworth School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Utley is the No. 154 overall prospect and No. 18 defensive lineman in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 7 player in Tennessee, according to On3 industry rankings.

Utley finished his sophomore season with 25 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups in nine games.

Tennessee is the early favorite in Utley’s recruitment, according to On3s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

