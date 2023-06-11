Vols make top 12 for No. 1 2025 linebacker in Texas

Four-star linebacker Jonah Williams announced his top 12 schools.

Tennessee, Texas, TCU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Colorado, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oregon, Arizona State, LSU and USC are Williams’ top 12 schools.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker is from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas.

Williams is the No. 30 overall prospect and No. 2 linebacker in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 4 player in Texas, according to On3 Sports industry rankings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Williams was named the Texas District 9-5A-I MVP and earned first-team All-County honors last season. He finished his sophomore season with 59 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and nine total touchdowns.

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Advertisement

More Recruiting!

Tennessee makes top four for 2024 All-District offensive tackle 2026 IMG Academy offensive tackle Breck Kolojay discusses Vols' offer No. 1 defensive lineman in South Carolina includes Vols in top five 2025 linebacker Elijah Melendez details Vols being top three in recruitment Tennessee makes top six for No. 1 2024 in-state wide receiver

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire