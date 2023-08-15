Vols make top 12 for 2025 Texas tight end

Three-star tight end Bear Tenney announced his top 12 schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and USC are Tenney’s top schools.

The 6-foot-5, 226-pound tight end is from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. He played two seasons at Hamilton High School and Casteel High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Tenney is the No. 415 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 24 tight end and No. 68 player in Texas, according to On3 industry rankings.

Tenney earned second-team MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors in 2021. He recorded three receiving touchdowns as a freshman.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire