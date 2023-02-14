Vols make top-11 for 4-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain

Four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain announced his top-11 schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Auburn, Purdue, Notre Dame, Penn State, Kentucky, Michigan, Colorado, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and USC are Davis-Swain’s top schools.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive lineman is from West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Davis-Swain is the No. 75 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 9 defensive lineman and No. 4 player in the state of Michigan, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

As a junior in 2022, Davis-Swain finished the season with 62 total tackles, five tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. He earned first-team All-State honors for the second season in a row.

Davis-Swain is the all-time sacks leader at West Bloomfield after totaling 31 over his first three seasons.

