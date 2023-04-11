Vols make top-10 for Georgia offensive tackle

Four-star offensive tackle Nicolai Brooks announced his top-10 schools on Monday.

Tennessee, Penn State, Iowa, Alabama, South Carolina, LSU, Florida State, Iowa State, Florida and Texas are Brooks’ top-10 schools.

The 6-foot-7, 345-pound offensive tackle is from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He played his first two seasons at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Maryland and transferred to Buford this offseason.

Brooks is the No. 139 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 12 offensive tackle and No. 17 player in Georgia, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He received an offer from Tennessee on March 31.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire