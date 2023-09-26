Vols make top 10 for 2025 wide receiver

2025 four-star wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery announced his top 10 schools on Sunday.

Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, Ohio State, Florida State and Georgia are Montgomery’s top schools.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver is from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Montgomery is the No. 72 overall prospect and No. 13 wide receiver in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 11 player in Florida, according to On3 industry rankings.

He recorded 16 receptions, 251 receiving yards, eight touchdowns and averaged 15.7 yards per reception as a sophomore. Montgomery totaled three touchdowns during the first three games this season.

