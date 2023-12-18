Advertisement

Vols up three spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (8-3) moved up three spots in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Vols will play one contest this week. Tennessee will host Tarleton State on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, including Tennessee.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

10-1

785 (20)

+3

2

Kansas

10-1

750 (3)

3

Houston

11-0

732 (9)

4

Arizona

8-1

707

-3

5

UConn

10-1

704

6

Marquette

9-2

628

+1

7

Tennessee

8-3

541

+3

8

Oklahoma

10-0

533

+4

9

Kentucky

8-2

485

+6

10

Baylor

9-1

431

-4

11

Illinois

8-2

422

+5

12

Florida Atlantic

9-2

403

+2

13

North Carolina

7-3

371

-4

14

Creighton

9-2

354

-6

15

BYU

10-1

332

+2

16

Gonzaga

8-3

307

-3

17

Colorado State

10-1

264

+1

18

Clemson

9-1

254

-7

19

Duke

7-3

211

20

Virginia

9-1

184

+1

21

James Madison

10-0

165

-1

22

Texas

8-2

156

23

Memphis

8-2

146

+8

24

Wisconsin

8-3

141

-1

25

Ole Miss

10-0

132

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Miami (FL)

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 60; Miami (FL) 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1

