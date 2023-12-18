Vols up three spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Tennessee (8-3) moved up three spots in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
The Vols will play one contest this week. Tennessee will host Tarleton State on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network+.
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, including Tennessee.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
10-1
785 (20)
+3
2
Kansas
10-1
750 (3)
–
3
Houston
11-0
732 (9)
–
4
Arizona
8-1
707
-3
5
UConn
10-1
704
–
6
Marquette
9-2
628
+1
7
Tennessee
8-3
541
+3
8
10-0
533
+4
9
Kentucky
8-2
485
+6
10
Baylor
9-1
431
-4
11
Illinois
8-2
422
+5
12
Florida Atlantic
9-2
403
+2
13
7-3
371
-4
14
Creighton
9-2
354
-6
15
BYU
10-1
332
+2
16
Gonzaga
8-3
307
-3
17
Colorado State
10-1
264
+1
18
9-1
254
-7
19
Duke
7-3
211
–
20
Virginia
9-1
184
+1
21
James Madison
10-0
165
-1
22
8-2
156
–
23
Memphis
8-2
146
+8
24
8-3
141
-1
25
Ole Miss
10-0
132
–
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Miami (FL)
Others Receiving Votes
Auburn 60; Miami (FL) 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1