Vols up three spots in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Tennessee (8-3) moved up three spots in the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Vols will play one contest this week. Tennessee will host Tarleton State on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, including Tennessee.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 10-1 785 (20) +3 2 Kansas 10-1 750 (3) – 3 Houston 11-0 732 (9) – 4 Arizona 8-1 707 -3 5 UConn 10-1 704 – 6 Marquette 9-2 628 +1 7 Tennessee 8-3 541 +3 8 Oklahoma 10-0 533 +4 9 Kentucky 8-2 485 +6 10 Baylor 9-1 431 -4 11 Illinois 8-2 422 +5 12 Florida Atlantic 9-2 403 +2 13 North Carolina 7-3 371 -4 14 Creighton 9-2 354 -6 15 BYU 10-1 332 +2 16 Gonzaga 8-3 307 -3 17 Colorado State 10-1 264 +1 18 Clemson 9-1 254 -7 19 Duke 7-3 211 – 20 Virginia 9-1 184 +1 21 James Madison 10-0 165 -1 22 Texas 8-2 156 – 23 Memphis 8-2 146 +8 24 Wisconsin 8-3 141 -1 25 Ole Miss 10-0 132 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Miami (FL)

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 60; Miami (FL) 41; Colorado 36; TCU 26; Michigan State 18; Ohio State 17; Grand Canyon 13; Iowa State 12; Utah 7; Texas A&M 7; South Carolina 5; New Mexico 4; Nebraska 4; Princeton 3; Nevada 3; San Diego State 2; Alabama 2; Indiana State 1; Dayton 1

