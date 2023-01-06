Vols’ target Kam Pringle announces top-six schools

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

Tennessee offered 2024 offensive line prospect Kam Pringle on April 20, 2022.

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Pringle is from Woodland High School in Dorchester, South Carolina.

Pringle has received scholarship offers from the Vols, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The 2024 offensive line prospect announced his top-six schools Thursday. Pringle’s top-six schools are listed below.

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

For more on Clemson visit Clemson Wire

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

North Carolina State

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

Recommended Stories