Vols’ target Kam Pringle announces top-six schools
Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.
Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.
Tennessee offered 2024 offensive line prospect Kam Pringle on April 20, 2022.
The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Pringle is from Woodland High School in Dorchester, South Carolina.
Pringle has received scholarship offers from the Vols, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
The 2024 offensive line prospect announced his top-six schools Thursday. Pringle’s top-six schools are listed below.
Clemson
Florida
Georgia
North Carolina State
South Carolina
Tennessee
