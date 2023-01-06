Vols’ target Kam Pringle announces top-six schools

Associated Press

New Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo wants to put one idea to rest. Just because Longo has a reputation as a quarterback-friendly coordinator because he used some form of the Air Raid offense at North Carolina and other stops doesn’t mean Wisconsin is going to stop running the football. “I’d be an idiot not to run the football here with the backfield that we have and the offensive line that we have,” Longo said Thursday, two days after Wisconsin officially announced he joined new Badgers coach Luke Fickell’s staff.