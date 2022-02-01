Vols’ target 2022 running back Kendall Jackson announces signing time

2022 running back prospect Kendall Jackson has announced a signing time.

Jackson will sign with his college destination Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST. His signing ceremony will take place in the library at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound running back will sign between Tennessee, Kentucky and Memphis.

Tennessee offered Jackson on June 18, 2020.

Tennessee and second-year head coach Josh Heupel signed 20 players during the early signing period in December.

