Vols’ target 2022 running back Kendall Jackson announces signing time
2022 running back prospect Kendall Jackson has announced a signing time.
Jackson will sign with his college destination Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST. His signing ceremony will take place in the library at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound running back will sign between Tennessee, Kentucky and Memphis.
Tennessee offered Jackson on June 18, 2020.
Tennessee and second-year head coach Josh Heupel signed 20 players during the early signing period in December.
2022 early signing period: Tracker for Vols’ signees
Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker
Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position
Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.