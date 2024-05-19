Vols sweep Gamecocks; claim share of SEC regular season crown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Top-ranked Tennessee baseball took all three tilts with the Gamecocks, after securing a 4-1 victory on Saturday.

The win, coupled with Vanderbilt’s defeat of Kentucky, gives the Vols a share of the regular season conference title, as well as the top seed in the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Kavares Tears opened the scoring for the Big Orange in the fourth inning with an RBI double. The home team extended the lead in the fifth, as Blake Burke and Billy Amick legged out RBI singles. Dylan Dreiling added an RBI single of his own, stretching the lead to 4-0.

The Gamecocks tallied a run late on an RBI single to center field, but that’s as close as they would get.

Zander Sechrist (2-1) allowed just four hits in 6.0 strong innings of work, while also striking out four batters.

Tennessee (46-10, 22-8 SEC) have secured the No. 1 seed in the SEC Baseball Tournament, which begins in Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday. The Vols, however, will receive a bye into the Second Round on Wednesday.

