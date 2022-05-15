Vols sweep Florida State in NCAA Super Regionals

No. 6 Tennessee swept No. 28 Florida State, 4-0, in the NCAA Super Regionals Saturday at Barksdale Stadium.

The Volunteers captured three singles victories against Florida State (18-11) and claimed the doubles point.

Tennessee did not lose a set in finished matches.

Adam Walton defeated Loris Pourroy, 6-3, 7-5. At No. 3 singles, Emile Hudd defeated Sebastian Arcila, 6-4, 6-3.

Martim Prata (No. 6 singles), won the first completed match, defeating Maks Sllagy, 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles, the Vols’ tandems of Walton and Pat Harper, alongside Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui earned victories.

With the victory over the Seminoles, Tennessee advances to the NCAA Round of 8 for the 11th time in school history.

The Vols will face Baylor in the quarterfinals Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT in Champaign, Illinois.

Tennessee defeated the Bears, 4-2, Feb. 20.