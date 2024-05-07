Vols’ signee Stratton Scott pitches combined no-hitter

2024 Tennessee signee Stratton Scott was the winning pitcher for Farragut High School (Farragut, Tennessee) in its, 11-0, victory against Maryville (Maryville, Tennessee) High School on Monday. The contest took place in the District 4-4A championship game at John Heatherly Field in Farragut.

Scott combined with Braylon Hall and Michael Delph to pitch a no-hitter against Maryville. Scott pitched three innings in relief. He allowed one walk and recorded five strikeouts.

Scott will be a third generation student-athlete at Tennessee after signing with the Vols in Nov. 2023.

Scott’s grandfather, Bobby Scott, played quarterback for the Vols and in the National Football League. The 2024 prospect’s father, Benson Scott, played on Tennessee’s BCS national championship football team in 1998.

