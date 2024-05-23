Vols’ signee Stratton Scott pitches combined one-hitter

Tennessee baseball signee Stratton Scott (5-0) pitched a combined one-hit shutout Wednesday for Farragut High School. Farragut defeated Siegel, 6-1, in the second-round of the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Scott pitched 6.1 innings and did not allow a hit entering the sixth inning. He recorded six strikeouts in the contest before being relieved by Braxton Lewis, who recorded the final two outs.

Farragut (38-5) extended its win streak to 21 games and will next play on Thursday against Beech High School. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. EDT.

Scott will be a third generation student-athlete at Tennessee after signing with the Vols in Nov. 2023.

Scott’s grandfather, Bobby Scott, played quarterback for the Vols and in the National Football League. The 2024 prospect’s father, Benson Scott, played on Tennessee’s BCS national championship football team in 1998.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire