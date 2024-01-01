Vols shut out Iowa in Citrus Bowl

No. 23 Tennessee (9-4, 4-4 SEC) defeated No. 17 Iowa (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten), 35-0, Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Vols led, 14-0, at halftime as freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, made his first career start. He scored two touchdown runs during the second quarter.

Iamaleava also had a 2-ysrd touchdown run in the third quarter to make the score, 21-0.

James Pearce Jr. scored on a 52-yard interception return with 14 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the contest.

The Vols scored last with 4:48 remaining when Iamaleava completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end McCallan Castles.

Iamaleava completed 12-of-19 passing attempts for 151 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He also totaled 15 rushing attempts for 27 yards and three touchdowns en route to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Dylan Sampson, also making his first start at Tennessee, recorded 133 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Ramel Keyton led the Vols with three receptions for 51 yards.

Tennessee’s defense held the Hawkeyes to 173 total yards. Iowa was shut out for the second consecutive game and third time this season.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire