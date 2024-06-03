Vols set single-season home run record in win over Southern Miss

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (53-11) defeated Southern Miss (43-20), 12-3, in game No. 6 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

With the win over the Golden Eagles, the Vols advance to the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee advances to the super regional play for a third consecutive season. Tennessee also set a single record for home runs (159), breaking a previous mark in 2022.

Cal Stark went 2-for-4. He hit a solo home run and a three-run home run, while recording four RBIs and two runs for the Vols.

Dylan Dreiling went 2-for-4 and hit a solo home run and one double.

Kavares Tears went 1-for-2 and hit a three-run home run, while recording three runs and three RBIs. Dean Curley also hit a two-run home run for Tennessee.

Nate Snead (9-2) earned a win for the Vols. He pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless relief. Snead totaled 54 pitches, including 34 strikes.

Zander Sechrist started for Tennessee. He pitched 4.2 innings and totaled 70 pitches (45 strikes).

