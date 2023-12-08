Vols’ senior defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee senior defensive lineman Tyler Baron entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman appeared in 48 games for the Vols from 2020-23. He recorded 101 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Baron came to the Vols from Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Student-athletes can enter the NCAA transfer portal from Dec. 2 until Jan. 2, 2024. Players can also enter the NCAA transfer portal from April 15-30, 2024.

Warren Burrell (defensive back), Mo Clipper Jr. (offensive lineman), Mekhi Bigelow (linebacker), Jack Luttrell (defensive back), Brandon Turnage (defensive back), Connor Meadows (offensive lineman) and Addison Nichols (offensive lineman) have also entered the NCAA transfer portal for Tennessee.

