Vols’ SEC championship game, College Football Playoff scenarios
Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC), 52-49, at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.
The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Tennessee’s win against Alabama in Week 7, Vols Wire looks at UT’s scenarios of playing in the SEC championship game and also appearing in the College Football Playoff.
Scenarios for Tennessee’s chances of playing in the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff are listed below.
SEC championship game versus Alabama
Tennessee wins at Georgia on Nov. 5 and wins against Kentucky, Missouri, at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt
Alabama defeats Mississippi State, at LSU, at Ole Miss, Auburn
SEC championship game versus Ole Miss
Tennessee wins at Georgia on Nov. 5 and wins against Kentucky, Missouri, at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt
Ole Miss defeats at LSU, at Texas A&M, versus Alabama, at Arkansas, versus Mississippi State
SEC championship game versus LSU
Tennessee wins at Georgia on Nov. 5 and wins against Kentucky, Missouri, at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt
LSU defeats Ole Miss, Alabama, at Arkansas, at Texas A&M
College Football Playoff appearance without playing for the SEC championship
Tennessee loses at Georgia on Nov. 5 and wins against UT Martin, Kentucky, Missouri, at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt
Georgia defeats Florida, Tennessee, at Mississippi State, at Kentucky
College Football Playoff appearance after playing in the SEC championship game
Undefeated beating Alabama, LSU or Ole Miss
Losing to Alabama, LSU or Ole Miss
CFP committee could choose between potential one-loss teams in Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss or Tennessee