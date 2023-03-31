Vols scheduled to host nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle

Five-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker will headline Tennessee’s recruiting weekend, according to Keegan Pope of On3 Sports.

It will be Baker’s first visit to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive tackle is from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California.

Baker is the No. 23 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in California, according to 247Sports.

He earned second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors and was named first-team All-County by the Orange County Register last season. Baker also earned second-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors in 2021.

No. 1 prospect in Maryland schedules visit to Tennessee

More Recruiting!

Twitter reaction to quarterback Jake Merklinger committing to Vols No. 1 quarterback in Georgia announces commitment to Tennessee Vols scheduled to host No. 1 in-state athlete this weekend No. 1 prospect in Maryland schedules visit to Tennessee All-American Quanell Farrakhan Jr. schedules Tennessee visit

Follow @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire