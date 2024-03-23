Vols run-rule Ole Miss in series opener

No. 7 Tennessee (20-3, 2-2 SEC) defeated Ole Miss (16-7, 2-2), 15-3 in seven innings, on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Christian Moore went 2-for-4 and recorded two home runs, two RBIs and two runs, while Kavares Tears went 3-for-3 for the Vols. Tears recorded one home run, one double, two RBIs and four runs.

Designated hitter Robin Villeneuve went 3-for-4 and recorded one home run, four RBIs and three runs, while Dean Curley went 1-for-4 and totaled one home run, three RBIs and one run in Tennessee’s win.

AJ Causey (4-0) pitched 5.2 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned runs), five hits and two walks, while recording six strikeouts.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire