Vols run rule Belmont on senior night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 1 Tennessee baseball wasted no time dispatching the Bruins on Tuesday night, winning 10-0 in seven innings at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Big Orange offense tallied five runs in the first innings to set the tone from the jump. Billy Amick opened the scoring with an RBI double, while Hunter Ensley cleared the bases with his RBI double just a few batters later.

Dean Curley reached on a throwing error, allowing Ensley to score, making it 5-0.

Tri-Cities native, Colby Backus, drove in a run with an RBI single in the third inning after Cannon Peebles registered a sac fly. It remained a 7-0 Vols edge until the sixth inning.

Backus, Christian Moore and Reese Chapman all launched solo homers in that sixth frame to round out the scoring.

The UT pitching staff was lights-out all night, as six pitchers combined to shutout Belmont, while allowing just four total hits. JJ Garcia (3-0) picked up the win after pitching in the third and fourth innings.

Tennessee (43-10, 19-8 SEC) will finish the regular season with a three-game series against South Carolina. First pitch on Thursday in Knoxville is slated for 6:30 p.m.

