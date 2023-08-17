Vols’ run game ‘efficient, effective’ during second fall camp scrimmage

Tennessee scrimmaged for the second time at Neyland Stadium during fall training camp on Wednesday.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season on Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (noon EDT, ABC).

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media following Wednesday’s scrimmage and assessed Tennessee’s run game.

“We’ll be able to see more as you go back and watch it with all the bodies and the moving parts up front,” Heupel said. “I thought, at times, we were really efficient and effective. There are some things that are unique within our run game that I thought our guys handled really well. Some of that in our pull schemes. I thought the backs did a really good job of pressing, making cuts, some of that coming out the back door.

“We manage the load of the guys that you’ve seen play a lot of football here. A lot of our young backs got a lot of work today. I thought they handled and operated better than they did in the first scrimmage. They continue to get comfortable in how they play.”

2023 Tennessee football roster: Vols’ running backs

An offer for Vols fans

For the best local Tennessee news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Tennessean.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire