Vols’ roster ‘pretty set’ for Citrus Bowl against Iowa

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST. ABC will televise the matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the Vols’ roster for the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.

“I feel like we’re pretty set on a majority of those guys that will be traveling with us to Orlando,” Heupel said. “You talked about the young DBs. This is the time of year, 20 years ago, everybody played in the bowl game. There were really no opt outs at that time. With the NFL, more guys have elected to do that.

“You look over the recent history of bowl games, it provides a great opportunity to the young guys inside of your roster that may have played sporadically throughout the course of the season on offense and/or defense that get an opportunity to go out and play. They get game-week preparation, they get a couple of extra weeks because of the bowl preparation. It provides opportunity, and I do feel good about the guys that will be out there in the secondary.”

