Vols Rickea Jackson could be the steal of the WNBA draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On the women’s side, Tennessee standout Rickea Jackson, the 6-foot-2 fifth-year performer from Detroit, announced she’ll be in New York Monday for the WNBA draft after being invited.

Jackson had one of the finest seasons by a Lady Vol in recent memory by averaging 20 points per game and being named an honorable mention all-american by the women’s basketball coaches association.

It’s well known Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is going number one overal but Rickea Jackson has a chance to be a star out of this draft.

“She can make post-moves. She can make guard moves. She’s so versatile and she can make tough shots, her ability to do that at times,” ESPN broadcaster Andraya Carter said. “At Tennessee, she was the only option sometimes for the Lady Vols, to my angst at times. For her to be on the professional floor with the defensive three seconds and players around where she can have space to operate. I could see her again hitting those tough shots.”

The WNBA draft is four days away and Rickea Jackson is a projected top-five pick.

