Vols take reps at Charles Schwab stadium in Omaha before the big game

OMAHA, Neb. (WJHL) — After arriving in Omaha last night the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers were on the diamond this morning and taking rips at Charles Schwab field as they prepare for Florida State in the College World Series Friday night.

The Volunteers are making their third World Series appearance in the last four years, joining Virginia as the only team to accomplish that feat.

The Vols are just the third program in Division 1 history to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament twice in three years but they also know only one team has been able to run the table and that was in 1999. The Vols understand the stage is big and that they are the main attraction

“There’s not many times in your life you get to play in front of 26,000 people,” junior pitcher Drew Beam said. “So it’s almost you know, to me, it almost doesn’t make me more nervous or more, you know, amped up. It just is it’s a cool atmosphere. So you kind of embrace it and just really enjoy being in it. To me personally.”

“Yeah, I’d say the same thing,” junior outfielder Hunter Ensley said. “This is pretty much why you, you know, everyone wants to come play here. You’re kind of the main event. You get in front of all the people. But come game time, you know, adrenaline gets going and pretty much just locked in on the game. And everything else is just outside noise.”

Coach Vitello did announce that graduate-handed pitcher Chris Stamos will get the start on the mound against the Seminoles on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.