Vols remain ranked in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
·1 min read

Tennessee (11-5, 2-3 SEC) is ranked No. 25 in this week’s Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Below is the complete poll released Monday.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

14-2

787 (23)

+1

2

Auburn

16-1

759 (8)

+2

3

Arizona

14-1

687 (1)

+3

4

Purdue

14-2

647

+1

5

Duke

14-2

643

+3

6

Baylor

15-2

642

-5

7

Kansas

14-2

611

+3

8

Wisconsin

14-2

546

+5

9

UCLA

11-2

530

-6

10

Houston

15-2

491

+1

11

Villanova

13-4

479

+3

12

Kentucky

14-3

419

+5

13

Michigan St

14-3

366

-4

14

Iowa St

14-3

326

+2

15

USC

14-2

322

-8

16

LSU

15-2

300

-4

17

Illinois

13-3

297

+7

18

Ohio St

11-4

263

-3

19

Texas Tech

13-4

261

20

Xavier

13-3

252

+1

21

Providence

14-2

227

-1

22

Texas

13-4

103

23

Colorado St

13-1

75

+4

24

Loyola-Chicago

13-2

60

+5

25

Tennessee

11-5

52

-2

25

Connecticut

11-4

52

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

