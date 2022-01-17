Vols remain ranked in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Associated Press

Oregon's Dana Altman has accomplished plenty in his 37 years as a college basketball coach. Altman's Ducks became the first team in 46 years to knock off two top-five teams on the road within a five-day span, beating No. 5 Southern California 79-69 behind Will Richardson's career-high 28 points. De'Vion Harmon had 16 points and N'Faly Dante added 12 for Oregon (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12), which has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over third-ranked UCLA on Thursday.