Vols remain ranked in Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Tennessee (11-5, 2-3 SEC) is ranked No. 25 in this week’s Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Below is the complete poll released Monday.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
14-2
787 (23)
+1
2
Auburn
16-1
759 (8)
+2
3
Arizona
14-1
687 (1)
+3
4
Purdue
14-2
647
+1
5
Duke
14-2
643
+3
6
Baylor
15-2
642
-5
7
Kansas
14-2
611
+3
8
Wisconsin
14-2
546
+5
9
UCLA
11-2
530
-6
10
Houston
15-2
491
+1
11
Villanova
13-4
479
+3
12
Kentucky
14-3
419
+5
13
Michigan St
14-3
366
-4
14
Iowa St
14-3
326
+2
15
USC
14-2
322
-8
16
LSU
15-2
300
-4
17
Illinois
13-3
297
+7
18
Ohio St
11-4
263
-3
19
Texas Tech
13-4
261
–
20
Xavier
13-3
252
+1
21
Providence
14-2
227
-1
22
Texas
13-4
103
–
23
Colorado St
13-1
75
+4
24
Loyola-Chicago
13-2
60
+5
25
Tennessee
11-5
52
-2
25
Connecticut
11-4
52
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1