Vols release depth chart ahead of Tennessee Tech game

Tennessee (1-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) on Saturday in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the matchup.

Tennessee holds a 6-0 all-time record against the Golden Eagles, winning games from 1947-51 and in 2016. All games in the series have been played in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ahead of Saturday’s in-state contest at Neyland Stadium, the Vols released its depth chart.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule