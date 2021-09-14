Vols release depth chart ahead of Tennessee Tech game
Tennessee (1-0) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) on Saturday in Week 3 at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the matchup.
Tennessee holds a 6-0 all-time record against the Golden Eagles, winning games from 1947-51 and in 2016. All games in the series have been played in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Ahead of Saturday’s in-state contest at Neyland Stadium, the Vols released its depth chart.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt