Vols rebound with long ball; top UK, 9-4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) – Five first-inning runs put Tennessee baseball on the right track in its victory over Kentucky on Saturday.

Christian Moore and Blake Burke each hit homers in the opening frame, as they continue to chase each other for the school’s all-time home runs record. Dylan Dreiling and Kavares Tears also left the yard in the win.

Moore finished 4-for-6 with 2 RBI and a run scored, while Dreiling was 3-for-5 with three RBI and a trio of runs scored.

Drew Beam and Aaron Combs combined to take get the Big Orange across the line. Combs (1-1) picked up the victory, hurling the final 4.2 innings, allowing no runs on just three hits, while striking out seven batters.

Tennessee (32-7, 11-6 SEC) looks to take another SEC series in the rubber match on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

