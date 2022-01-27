Vols rally to defeat Florida for third consecutive win

No. 20 Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 SEC) claimed its third consecutive victory Wednesday as it rallied to defeat Florida (12-8, 3-5 SEC), 78-71, at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee trailed, 42-34, at halftime.

Santiago Vescovi led a balanced offensive attack for Tennessee, scoring a game-high 23 points. He also recorded four assists and three rebounds.

Vescovi was one of three Vols to post double figures in the scoring column against the Gators, who lost to Ole Miss Monday.

Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler scored 17 points and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Zakai Zeigler added 11 points and had six rebounds for the Vols.

Josiah-Jordan James and John Fulkerson each scored nine points for Tennessee, which travels to Texas Saturday to play in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. EST and the game will televised by ESPN.

Tyree Appleby and Anthony Duruji had 16 points each for Florida.