Vols rally to defeat Florida State in College World Series

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (56-12, 22-8 SEC) defeated No. 8 overall seed Florida Stare (47-16, 17-12 ACC), 12-11, on Friday in the first-round of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Vols advanced to the winners bracket after a four-run ninth inning, culminated by a walk-off single by Dylan Dreiling, who went 4-for-5 and recorded three RBIs. Christian Moore also hit for the cycle as he went 5-for-6.

He hit a solo home run and recorded two doubles, one triple, one RBI and four runs. Moore became the first player to hit for a cycle in the College World Series since Minnesota’s Jerry Kindall in 1956.

Kavares Tears went 2-for-5. He hit a two-run home run and recorded a triple, two runs and two RBIs.

Nate Snead earned a win for Tennessee He pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and two walks. Snead recorded two strikeouts.

Chris Stamos started for the Vols. He pitched 0.1 innings and allowed one hit and one walk.

AJ Causey, Kirby Connell, Aaron Combs and Andrew Behnke also appeared in relief for the Vols.

Tennessee will next play on Sunday against North Carolina. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire