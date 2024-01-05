Vols’ quarterbacks by the numbers in 2023

Tennessee (9-4, 4-4 SEC) concluded its 2023 season on New Year’s Day in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Following the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Vols Wire looks at passing statistics for Tennessee players during the 2023 campaign.

Joe Milton III appeared in 12 games for the Vols. He completed 229-of-354 passing attempts for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nico Iamaleava appeared in five contests and completed 28-of-45 passing attempts for 314 yards and two touchdowns. He made his first career start in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Gaston Moore played in four games and completed 4-of-10 passing attempts for 36 yards, while Navy Shuler completed 1-of-1 attempts for -1 yards in one contest.

