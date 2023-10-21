Vols QB Joe Milton taunts Alabama with bow and arrow, backs it up with strong first half

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton called his shot vs. No. 8 Alabama during pregame on Saturday.

The starter for the 15th-ranked Volunteers motioned his arms as if he was shooting a bow and arrow at Crimson Tide players as he ran onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's a popular celebrative motion on offense, particularly among quarterbacks.

Tennessee-Alabama players talking 💩



Joe Milton shooting arrows at Bama players.



Let’s get crazy pic.twitter.com/16a3B5wBaU — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 21, 2023

Milton was an archer in the first half of the 15th-ranked Vols' game vs. Alabama. The former Michigan transfer completed 16 of 22 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns through two quarters, with an additional 43 rushing yards on eight carries.

With 12 seconds before halftime, Milton lofted a 6-yard touchdown pass to McCallan Castles to take a 20-7 lead into the break. The CBS broadcast then showed Milton celebrating the score by shooting another volley at Castles.

After Milton's first touchdown throw — a 39-yard pass to Squirrel White — Milton appeared to troll Alabama by celebrating with a "Crane kick" from the movie "The Karate Kid," a move made famous by former Alabama receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie in 2021.

WHAT A CATCH 😱



After review, a phenomenal TD stands for @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/vCm8DCOReK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 21, 2023

Whatever the story behind the celebration is, it worked to Milton and the Vols' favor in the first half on Saturday: They gained 275 yards to Alabama's 133 in the first half. Tennessee also forced two turnovers — an interception and a fumble — by Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

