Vols punish Purple Aces, 12-1; advance to second-straight College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The baseball Vols extended their season with an emphatic offensive showing in a winner-take-all NCAA Super Regional matchup on Sunday evening.

After being delayed by lightning for approximately an hour, the Tennessee bats brought the thunder – smacking seven home runs in a 12-1 victory.

Brent Widder, however, put the visitors in the driver seat early, as he squeaked an RBI single into right field. Simon Scherry just beat Kevares Tears’ throw home, putting the Aces up 1-0 in the first.

Christian Moore tied the game with a solo homer from the leadoff spot just a few minutes later. That blast was followed by back-to-back home runs from Dean Curley and Dalton Bargo in the second inning.

Blake Burke added an RBI double, followed by a Billy Amick RBI groundout, as UT took a quick 5-1 lead.

The Big Orange registered four more runs in the fourth, as Bargo and Moore went yard for a second time. Amick hit his first of the night, a no-doubt blast to center field, as the Vols’ edge grew to 9-1.

Cal Stark provided something for his hometown crowd to cheer about, once more, as he launched a three-run shot for a 12-1 UT lead.

Tri-Cities native Kirby Connell struck out the only batter he faced in the ninth inning, leaving to a standing ovation from the fans. Marcus Phillips recorded the final two outs on the mound before the celebration commenced.

Zander Sechrist was dominant on the mound, earning the win in 6.1 innings of work. He allowed just the one run on six hits, while also striking out six batters.

Tennessee will play Florida State in its opening game of the College World Series. That contest will be played on either Friday or Saturday.

