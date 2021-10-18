Vols projected for Tennessee bowl game
Tennessee (4-3, 2-2 SEC) lost to Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC), 31-26, in Week 7.
Tennessee has wins against Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, at Missouri and South Carolina, while suffering defeats to Pittsburgh, at Florida and Ole Miss in 2021.
Following Week 7, College Football News released its bowl projections. The Vols are projected to play Minnesota in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss (W, 31-26)
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt