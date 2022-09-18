Vols projected for New Year’s Six bowl following 3-0 start
Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.
ESPN College GameDay announced it will be in Knoxville, Saturday before kickoff between Tennessee and Florida.
Tennessee enters its Week 4 contest following a 63-6 win against Akron at Neyland Stadium.
Following Week 3, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released updated bowl projections. Palm has Tennessee projected to play in the Sugar Bowl.
Below are Palm’s College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl game projections, including the Vols’ Sugar Bowl opponent.
College Football Playoff semifinal (Peach Bowl): Georgia versus Oklahoma
College Football Playoff semifinal (Fiesta Bowl): Alabama versus Ohio State
New Year's Six (Rose Bowl): Michigan versus Utah
New Year's Six (Cotton Bowl): USC versus Appalachian State
New Year's Six (Sugar Bowl): Tennessee versus Baylor
New Year's Six (Orange Bowl): Clemson versus Penn State
