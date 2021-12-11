Vols’ projected 2022 offensive depth chart 2.0

Dan Harralson
·2 min read

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) concluded its 2021 regular season Nov. 27 under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols will play Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Tennessee is also set to bring in future players during the upcoming football early signing period Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Following Tennessee’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt, wide receivers and Super Seniors Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton exhausted their eligibility and will not return in 2022.

Seniors with eligibility remaining and who took part in senior day festivities before the Vanderbilt game are offensive linemen Cade Mays and K’Rohjn Calbert.

Seniors with eligibility remaining who did not take part in pregame festivities before the Vanderbilt contest were offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, quarterback Hendon Hooker, tight end Princeton Fant, offensive lineman Ollie Lane, quarterback Joe Milton III and tight end Jacob Warren. Carvin is set to return in 2022.

Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker

Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position

Below is Tennessee’s three-deep 2022 projected offensive depth chart ahead of the early signing period and following UT’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt. 2022 commitments are not included as they have not officially signed with Tennessee.

The 2.0 version comes after offensive lineman Gerald Mincey announced he is transferring from Florida to Tennessee.

Quarterback

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Hendon Hooker

  • Joe Milton III

  • Gaston Moore

Running back

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

  • Jabari Small

  • Jaylen Wright

  • Len’Neth Whitehead

Wide receiver-X

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

  • Ramel Keyton

  • Cedric Tillman

  • Kaemen Marley

Wide receiver-Y

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

  • Jalin Hyatt

  • Walker Merrill

  • Jimmy Calloway

Wide receiver-Z

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

  • Cedric Tillman

  • Andison Coby

  • Jimmy Holiday

Tight end

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

  • Princeton Fant

  • Jacob Warren

  • Julian Nixon

Left tackle

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Darnell Wright

  • Gerald Mincey

  • Dayne Davis

Left guard

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Jerome Carvin

  • Jackson Lampley

  • RJ Perry

Center

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Cooper Mays

  • Ollie Lane

  • Jerome Carvin

Right guard

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Javontez Spraggins

  • Kingston Harris

  • James Robinson

Right tackle

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • K’Rojhn Calbert

  • Jeremiah Crawford

  • William Parker

