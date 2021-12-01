Vols’ projected 2022 offensive depth chart 1.0

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) concluded its 2021 regular season Nov. 27 under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols await their bowl destination and opponent.

Tennessee is also set to bring in future players during the upcoming football early signing period Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Following Tennessee’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt, wide receivers and Super Seniors Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton exhausted their eligibility and will not return in 2022.

Seniors with eligibility remaining and who took part in senior day festivities before the Vanderbilt game are offensive linemen Cade Mays and K’Rohjn Calbert.

Seniors with eligibility remaining who did not take part in pregame festivities before the Vanderbilt contest were offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, quarterback Hendon Hooker, tight end Princeton Fant, offensive lineman Ollie Lane, quarterback Joe Milton III and tight end Jacob Warren. Carvin is set to return in 2022.

Below is Tennessee’s 2022 projected offensive depth chart ahead of the early signing period and following UT’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt. 2022 commitments are not included as they have not officially signed with Tennessee.

Quarterback

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Hendon Hooker

Joe Milton III

Gaston Moore

Running back

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jabari Small

Jaylen Wright

Len’Neth Whitehead

Wide receiver-X

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Ramel Keyton

Cedric Tillman

Kaemen Marley

Wide receiver-Y

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Jalin Hyatt

Walker Merrill

Jimmy Calloway

Wide receiver-Z

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Cedric Tillman

Andison Coby

Jimmy Holiday

Tight end

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Princeton Fant

Jacob Warren

Julian Nixon

Left tackle

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Darnell Wright

Jeremiah Crawford

Dayne Davis

Left guard

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jerome Carvin

Jackson Lampley

RJ Perry

Center

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Cooper Mays

Ollie Lane

Jerome Carvin

Right guard

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Javontez Spraggins

Kingston Harris

James Robinson

Right tackle

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

K’Rojhn Calbert

Dayne Davis

William Parker

