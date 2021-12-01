Vols’ projected 2022 offensive depth chart 1.0
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) concluded its 2021 regular season Nov. 27 under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.
The Vols await their bowl destination and opponent.
Tennessee is also set to bring in future players during the upcoming football early signing period Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
Following Tennessee’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt, wide receivers and Super Seniors Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton exhausted their eligibility and will not return in 2022.
Seniors with eligibility remaining and who took part in senior day festivities before the Vanderbilt game are offensive linemen Cade Mays and K’Rohjn Calbert.
Seniors with eligibility remaining who did not take part in pregame festivities before the Vanderbilt contest were offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, quarterback Hendon Hooker, tight end Princeton Fant, offensive lineman Ollie Lane, quarterback Joe Milton III and tight end Jacob Warren. Carvin is set to return in 2022.
Tennessee’s 2022 football commitment tracker
Big board: Tennessee’s 2022 football recruiting class by position
Below is Tennessee’s 2022 projected offensive depth chart ahead of the early signing period and following UT’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt. 2022 commitments are not included as they have not officially signed with Tennessee.
Quarterback
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Hendon Hooker
Joe Milton III
Gaston Moore
Running back
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Jabari Small
Jaylen Wright
Len’Neth Whitehead
Wide receiver-X
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Ramel Keyton
Cedric Tillman
Kaemen Marley
Wide receiver-Y
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Jalin Hyatt
Walker Merrill
Jimmy Calloway
Wide receiver-Z
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Cedric Tillman
Andison Coby
Jimmy Holiday
Tight end
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Princeton Fant
Jacob Warren
Julian Nixon
Left tackle
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Darnell Wright
Jeremiah Crawford
Dayne Davis
Left guard
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jerome Carvin
Jackson Lampley
RJ Perry
Center
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Cooper Mays
Ollie Lane
Jerome Carvin
Right guard
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Javontez Spraggins
Kingston Harris
James Robinson
Right tackle
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
K’Rojhn Calbert
Dayne Davis
William Parker
1
1