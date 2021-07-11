Vols’ projected 2021 defensive depth chart 8.0
Josh Heupel was hired as Tennessee’s head coach on Jan. 27.
Heupel hired Tim Banks as his defensive coordinator at Tennessee on Feb. 15.
Banks showcases a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, which is built to defend against spread offenses.
His scheme uses two defensive tackles and a pair of defensive ends. Pressure from Banks’ defense will come upfront.
Linebackers are asked to stop the run, while being responsible for covering tight ends and slot wide receivers.
Banks’ defense will feature two safeties and two cornerbacks.
A VIPER position is added to the defensive rotation, providing a hybrid linebacker/defensive back role, typically on passing downs. A RUSH position is a linebacker on the edge for passing downs.
A LEO is a tweener of a defensive end and a linebacker who can apply pressure on the quarterback as an edge rusher. The position can allow for a 3-4 scheme to have 4-3 tendencies with the same personnel. A LEO is usually on the boundary side.
Vols Wire takes a look at Tennessee’s projected defensive depth chart for 2021.
The 8.0 version comes ahead of SEC media days.
NEXT: Tennessee’s 2021 defensive depth chart projection (Defensive line)
Defensive line
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tackle
Aubrey Solomon
Matthew Butler
Omari Thomas
Dominic Bailey
Nose
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Elijah Simmons
Aubrey Solomon
Kurott Garland
DaJon Terry
End
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
LaTrell Bumphus
Caleb Tremblay
Ja’Quain Blakely
RJ Perry
LEO
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tyler Baron
William Mohan
Byron Young
Bryson Eason
NEXT: Tennessee’s 2021 defensive depth chart projection (Linebackers)
Linebacker
MIKE
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Juwan Mitchell
Jeremy Banks
Martavius French
Solon Page III
WILL
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Aaron Willis
Aaron Beasley
William Mohan
Kwauze Garland
RUSH
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Byron Young
Roman Harrison
Morven Joseph
Tyler Baron
VIPER
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tamarion McDonald
William Mohan
Jaylen McCollough
Kaemen Marley
NEXT: Tennessee’s 2020 defensive depth chart projection (Defensive backs)
Defensive backfield
NICKEL
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Theo Jackson
Kamal Hadden
Doneiko Slaughter
De’Shawn Rucker
Corner-1
Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Warren Burrell
Kenneth George Jr.
Christian Charles
Romello Edwards
Corner-2
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Alontae Taylor
Brandon Turnage
Kamal Hadden
Trel Riley
Strong safety
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Jaylen McCollough
Tamarion McDonald
Cheyenne Labruzza
Kaemen Marley
Free safety
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Trevon Flowers
Tyus Fields
Doneiko Slaughter
De’Shawn Rucker