Dan Harralson
·2 min read
Vols’ projected 2021 defensive depth chart 8.0

Josh Heupel was hired as Tennessee’s head coach on Jan. 27.

Heupel hired Tim Banks as his defensive coordinator at Tennessee on Feb. 15.

Banks showcases a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, which is built to defend against spread offenses.

His scheme uses two defensive tackles and a pair of defensive ends. Pressure from Banks’ defense will come upfront.

Linebackers are asked to stop the run, while being responsible for covering tight ends and slot wide receivers.

Banks’ defense will feature two safeties and two cornerbacks.

A VIPER position is added to the defensive rotation, providing a hybrid linebacker/defensive back role, typically on passing downs. A RUSH position is a linebacker on the edge for passing downs.

A LEO is a tweener of a defensive end and a linebacker who can apply pressure on the quarterback as an edge rusher. The position can allow for a 3-4 scheme to have 4-3 tendencies with the same personnel. A LEO is usually on the boundary side.

Vols Wire takes a look at Tennessee’s projected defensive depth chart for 2021.

The 8.0 version comes ahead of SEC media days.

Defensive line

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tackle

  • Aubrey Solomon

  • Matthew Butler

  • Omari Thomas

  • Dominic Bailey

Nose

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Elijah Simmons

  • Aubrey Solomon

  • Kurott Garland

  • DaJon Terry

End

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • LaTrell Bumphus

  • Caleb Tremblay

  • Ja’Quain Blakely

  • RJ Perry

LEO

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Tyler Baron

  • William Mohan

  • Byron Young

  • Bryson Eason

Linebacker

MIKE

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

  • Juwan Mitchell

  • Jeremy Banks

  • Martavius French

  • Solon Page III

WILL

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Aaron Willis

  • Aaron Beasley

  • William Mohan

  • Kwauze Garland

RUSH

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Byron Young

  • Roman Harrison

  • Morven Joseph

  • Tyler Baron

VIPER

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Tamarion McDonald

  • William Mohan

  • Jaylen McCollough

  • Kaemen Marley

Defensive backfield

NICKEL

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Theo Jackson

  • Kamal Hadden

  • Doneiko Slaughter

  • De’Shawn Rucker

Corner-1

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

  • Warren Burrell

  • Kenneth George Jr.

  • Christian Charles

  • Romello Edwards

Corner-2

Alontae Taylor
Alontae Taylor

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Alontae Taylor

  • Brandon Turnage

  • Kamal Hadden

  • Trel Riley

Strong safety

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Jaylen McCollough

  • Tamarion McDonald

  • Cheyenne Labruzza

  • Kaemen Marley

Free safety

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

  • Trevon Flowers

  • Tyus Fields

  • Doneiko Slaughter

  • De’Shawn Rucker

