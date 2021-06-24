Vols to play Texas in Big 12/SEC Challenge
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team will play in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Tennessee will play at Texas on Jan. 29. The contest is one of 10 games of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes served in the same capacity at Texas’ from 1998-2015.
Barnes’ record at Texas was 402–180. He won four Big 12 championships and advanced to the 2003 Final Four.
Tennessee has played Texas six times. The all-time series is tied, 3-3.
Big 12/SEC Challenge (Jan. 29, 2022):
Baylor at Alabama
West Virginia at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
Kentucky at Kansas
LSU at TCU
Kansas State at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
Missouri at Iowa State
Tennessee at Texas