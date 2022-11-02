Vols’ percentage chances in final four games, SEC title, CFP appearance, national championship

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3.

College Football Playoff chair details why Vols are ranked No. 1

Below are win percentage chances for Tennessee in its final four regular-season games, chances to win the SEC East, SEC championship, an appearance in the College Football Playoff and to win a national championship. Percentage chances are from ESPN.

Georgia: 25.5 percentage

Missouri: 93.1 percent

South Carolina: 87 percent

Vanderbilt: 95.9 percent

Tennessee's projected final regular season record: 11.1-1.1

Tennessee's chances to win SEC East: 26.2 percent

Tennessee's chances to win SEC: 11.6 percent

Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff: 63.2 percent

Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff national championship game: 27.1 percent

Tennessee's chances to win national championship: 10.9 percent

