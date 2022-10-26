Vols’ percentage chances in final five games, SEC title, CFP appearance, national championship

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Below are win percentage chances for Tennessee in its final five regular-season games, chances to win the SEC East, SEC championship, an appearance in the College Football Playoff and to win a national championship. Percentage chances are from ESPN.

Kentucky: 82.9 percent

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: 22.0 percent

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri: 93.0 percent

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

South Carolina: 82 percent

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Vanderbilt: 95 percent

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee's projected final regular season record: 10.8-1.4

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tennessee's chances to win SEC East: 22.6 percent

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee's chances to win SEC: 8.6 percent

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff: 51.4 percent

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee's chances to make College Football Playoff national championship game: 20.2 percent

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee's chances to win national championship: 7.7 percent

College Football Playoff trophy

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire