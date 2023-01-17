Vols offer Texas Tech quarterback commit

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach. He was hired as Tennessee’s head coach in Jan. 2021.

Where Josh Heupel’s Tennessee offense ranks nationally in 2022

2022 early signing period: A look at Tennessee’s signees

The Vols offered 2024 quarterback prospect Will Hammond.

“After a great conversation with Coach (Joey) Halzle, I am blessed to have received an offer from Vol football,” Hammond announced.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback prospect committed to Texas Tech on Dec. 12, 2022.

Hammond is from Hutto High School in Hutto, Texas.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire