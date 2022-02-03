Vols offer 2025 defensive lineman from Illinois

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2025 defensive line prospect Gabe Kaminski.

“After a great conversation with Coach (Alex) Golesh, I am beyond blessed to say I have received a offer from Vol football,” Kaminski announced.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Kaminski is from Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, Illinois.

Kaminski has offers from Tennessee and Iowa.

